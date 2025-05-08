Thursday Afternoon Storm 5 Alert (05.08.25)

Storm 5 Alert Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy AM, Mix of Sun & Clouds PM, Scat. Showers & Storms Developing, Few Storms Could be Strong to Severe, Wind &Hail are the Primary Threats |High: 78| E to N-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 58|Light

In Depth:

We begin the day with areas of low visibility, but skies will gradually clear through the morning, giving way to bright sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. With increasing atmospheric instability, there is a chance for a few afternoon storms, some of which could become strong to severe. The primary concerns include damaging wind gusts, small hail, and localized heavy downpours.

Looking ahead, Mother's Day weekend is trending drier, with pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s—perfect for outdoor celebrations.