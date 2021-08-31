Watch
Storm 5 Alert: Tropical depression Ida prompts Flash Flood Watch today & tonight

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 07:13:50-04

Storm 5 Alert: A Flash Flood Watch Is In Effect Through Tuesday night

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible & Windy|High: 75| E 10-15
Gusts: 20-30 mph
Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Heavy Rain Possible |Low: 69| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sct. AM Showers, Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 83| N 5-10

Details:
Heavy rain remains our main concern tonight and the first half of tonight. As the core of tropical depression Ida moves across the area, a strong storm or two still isn't out of the question, but it's the rain we'll be watching the most today. Heavy rain will continue on and off through today before tapering off early Wednesday. Gusty wind is expected through this morning with gusts as high as 35-40mph.

