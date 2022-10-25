Watch Now
Tuesday - Severe Weather Alert (10.25.22)

Posted at 4:59 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 06:03:24-04

Possible Severe Weather

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy & Windy with afternoon thunderstorms | High: 77 | S 10-20
Tonight: Clearing | Low: 49 | N 5-10 mph

In-Depth:

A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) and Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Damaging wind, heavy rain, and a very slight chance for isolated tornadoes are possible as a disturbance moves through Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky at 9 a.m. and last until 7 p.m.

