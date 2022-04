Early Taste of Summer This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, then Few Afternoon Clouds | High: 85 | S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 62 | S 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy | High: 85 | S 10-15

Details:

Look for warm weather through the upcoming weekend. Our normal high is 75 degrees; we'll see temps in the mid to low 80s through Sunday. A chance of rain and storms return Sunday night into Monday.