Unsettled pattern continues for the weekend (5-3-25)

Cool & Somewhat Soggy Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with Area Showers & Storms, Some may be Strong to Severe East of I-65 | High: 68 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Area Showers | Low: 53 | WNW 5-10

Sunday: Cloudy, Spotty Showers | High: 63 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

Unsettled weather will continue for the weekend with showers & thunderstorms once again today, and spotty showers Sunday. While areas East of I-65 could see a strong to severe storm today, most of us will just see rain and a few thunderstorms. Areas east of I-65 are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on our severe scale) for a strong to severe storm.

WTVF

Rain chances remain in the forecast until Tuesday. We will enjoy no rain chances Tuesday before another unsettled pattern brings rain chances back by the middle of the week through the end of the week.

WTVF

Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days before they return to near seasonal by Tuesday.