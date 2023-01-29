Watch Now
Unsettled pattern for the upcoming week (1-29-23)

Posted at 5:53 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 07:03:38-05

Unsettled Pattern

Forecast:
Today: Sct'd Showers | High: 53 | S 10-15
Tonight: Sct'd Showers | Low: 43 | SSE 0-5
Monday: Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Showers | High: 50 | NNE 1-6

In Depth:
It's here...an active, wet weather pattern for this week!

Sunday we will have area showers across the Mid-State. We expect around a half inch to inch of rain falling throughout the day.

HENRY Today.png

A cold front will move through early Monday and bring a arctic air into the region. This is NOT a repeat of December, but temperatures will flirt with freezing, and could bring a wintry mix to the area a few nights this week.

HENRY 3.png

