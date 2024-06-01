Watch Now
Unsettled pattern for the weekend (6-1-24)

swody 1.png
WTVF
swody 1.png
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 06:39:30-04

Rain Chances All Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, Windy | High: 75 | S 10-15, Gust 25mph+
Tonight: Isolated Showers & Storms, Breezy | Low: 64 | S 5-15
Tomorrow: Scattered Thunderstorms | High: 83 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:
Unsettled weather is forecasted for your weekend with showers and thunderstorms expected. If you have outdoor plans I highly encourage you to have a backup plan as everyone has a chance for rain today.

3pm.png
7PM.png

While chances are very low, it's possible one or two storms could become strong this afternoon. Areas west of I-65 are under a 1 out of 5 threat for a strong to severe storm.

swody 1.png

