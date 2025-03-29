Unsettled pattern for your weekend (3-29-25)

Unsettled Pattern this Weekend

Storm 5 Alert for Sunday night into early Monday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers This Afternoon, Breezy | High: 77 | S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Chance for a Shower, Breezy | Low: 62 | S 5-15

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Storm 5 Alert Sunday Night | High: 80 | S 10-20, Gust: 30 mph

In Depth:

Above average are forecasted for the entire weekend. But, the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday night through early Monday are on our radar.

For today highs will climb into the upper 70s with breezy conditions. If you plan to head to the Sounds game this evening we will need to watch out for some spotty showers.

WTVF

Sunday will be a windy day with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the day. The better chance for storms moves in Sunday evening with severe weather expected Sunday night into Monday morning. With a strong cold front set to sweep through the area, all severe hazards are in-play.