Unsettled pattern for your weekend (5-6-23)

Unsettled Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: More Clouds Than Sun, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 80 | S 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | Low: 64 | S 5-15

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 83 | S 5-15

In Depth:

The weekend is here, but the unsettled pattern is also here, and in no rush to move out. High temperatures both today and tomorrow will be above average, in the 80s.

WTVF

If you are heading to Taylor Swift tonight it's not a bad idea to pack a poncho.