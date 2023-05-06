Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unsettled pattern for your weekend (5-6-23)

Posted at 8:25 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 09:25:50-04

Unsettled Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: More Clouds Than Sun, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 80 | S 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | Low: 64 | S 5-15
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 83 | S 5-15

In Depth:

The weekend is here, but the unsettled pattern is also here, and in no rush to move out. High temperatures both today and tomorrow will be above average, in the 80s.

HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png

If you are heading to Taylor Swift tonight it's not a bad idea to pack a poncho.

NISSAN CONCERT.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018