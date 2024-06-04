Watch Now
Unsettled Weather Returns - Today & Tomorrow (06.04.24)

Unsettled Weather Returns: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jun 04, 2024

The Rumors are True, Humidity is Back
Forecast:
Tuesday: Humid with scattered showers & storms | High: 85 | S 5-10
Tonight: Scattered showers / storms poss. | Low: 68 | S 0-5

In-Depth:
Our unsettled patter is back. Rain chances will gradually increase as we head towards mid-week with Wednesday seeing the greatest chance for rain. While our severe threat is low, it is not no. Main concern continues to be localized flooding and gusty winds.

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, look to be pure bliss. Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

