Very cold start to the day, highs near 32° today (1.22.25)

Cold Weather Advisory Until 9am Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High; 33| S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Not as Cold |Low: 20| S-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy |High: 40| SW to W 5-10

