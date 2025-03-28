Warm & a bit breezy today, Storm 5 Alert for Sunday night into early Monday morning (3.28.25)

Warm Today, Scat. Showers Tomorrow

Storm 5 Alert for Sunday night into early Monday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower |High: 80| S 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 56| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers |High: 76| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:

Today will start with some sunshine with clouds increasing during the

day. Highs will be just shy of the record.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It'll be breezy

tomorrow and Sunday. While there could be scattered showers

and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, the best chance for

strong to severe storms will be late night into early Monday morning.

Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.