Warm & a bit breezy today, Storm 5 Alert for Sunday night into early Monday morning (3.28.25)

Warm Today, Scat. Showers Tomorrow
Storm 5 Alert for Sunday night into early Monday Morning
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Shower |High: 80| S 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 56| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers |High: 76| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
In Depth:
Today will start with some sunshine with clouds increasing during the
day. Highs will be just shy of the record.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It'll be breezy
tomorrow and Sunday. While there could be scattered showers
and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, the best chance for
strong to severe storms will be late night into early Monday morning.
Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.