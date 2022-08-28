Warm and humid with pop-up storm chances today (8-28-22)

Humid, Hit or Miss Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Pop-Up Storms | High: 93 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | SSE 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms | High: 90 | SSE 5-10

In Depth:

Another day with heat, humidity, and pop-up storms is forecasted for the Mid-South.

This afternoon through this evening will be the best time for some folks to see pop-up storms. While the majority of the area will not see a drop of rain, those that do see rain can expect brief, heavy downpours.

A cold front will move through Tuesday evening bringing cooler, drier air behind it.