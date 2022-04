Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 20, 2022

Warm Trend Starts Today Through The Weekend Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Becoming Breezy|High: 71|SE 5-10,

Gusts: 20 then S 15-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Breezy, Scat. Showers, Iso. Storm |High: 56| S 15-25,

Gusts- 35 mph

Tomorrow: Scat. AM Showers, Stray Storm then Sun/Clouds Mix|

High: 75|S 10-15

