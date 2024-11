Warm & Windy Today, Increasing Shower Chances on Election Day

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |High: 81| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 64| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Election Day: Pt. Cloudy, PM Shower Chance | 83| S 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

It'll be a warm and breezy start to our week with highs around

80 degrees today and tomorrow. Record warmth is possible both

days.

The winds may gusts over 30 mph for Monday and Tuesday too.