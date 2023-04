Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray AM Shower or Storm Possible,

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Aft/Eve. |High: 85|S 15-20, Gusts: 35

Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to

Severe |Low: 51| SW to NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Much Cooler, Area Showers, Stray Storm Possible|

High: 53, Holding Steady|N 10-15, Gusts: 25