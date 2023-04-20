Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm & breezy today, rain & a few storms tomorrow(4.20.23)

Warm &amp; breezy today! Lelan's forecast: Thursday. April 20, 2023
Posted at 5:43 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 07:10:52-04

Warm & Breezy Today, Rain & a Few Storms Friday
Red Flag Warning Today(See more info below)

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Clouds Increase PM|High: 86|S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Shower Ch. West Late|Low: 62| S 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Rain & Storm Chance|High: 75| S 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
There is a Red Flag Warning for most of the area this afternoon. For the mid-state, it's in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will help this situation tomorrow. Most areas will see a half-inch to an inch of rain. Some of our western areas could see between 1-2 inches of rain.

There may be a leftover shower Saturday morning, but most of the day will be dry with sunshine returning. It'll be cool Saturday
and Sunday. Some outlying areas could see patchy frost Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018