Warm & breezy today, Storm 5 Alert Friday night(3.23.23)

Highs Near 80 Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Night

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Chance|High: 80| SW 10-15,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 64| S 10-20, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Warm & Breezy, 60% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 79|

S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph, Strong Storms Arrive in the Evening/Night

In Depth:

Today will be mild and breezy. While most areas will be

dry, a shower or two is possible in our western counties.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday, especially in our western

and northern areas. The threat for strong to severe storms will increase

after sunset into early Saturday morning. We now have a Storm 5 Alert

for that time window.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows most of

Tennessee and Kentucky has a risk for strong to severe storms.