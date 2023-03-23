Watch Now
Weather

Warm & breezy today, Storm 5 Alert Friday night(3.23.23)

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 07:27:27-04

Highs Near 80 Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Night

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Chance|High: 80| SW 10-15,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 64| S 10-20, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Warm & Breezy, 60% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 79|
S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph, Strong Storms Arrive in the Evening/Night

In Depth:
Today will be mild and breezy. While most areas will be
dry, a shower or two is possible in our western counties.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday, especially in our western
and northern areas. The threat for strong to severe storms will increase
after sunset into early Saturday morning. We now have a Storm 5 Alert
for that time window.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows most of
Tennessee and Kentucky has a risk for strong to severe storms.

