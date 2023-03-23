Warm & breezy today, Storm 5 Alert Friday night(3.23.23)

Highs Near 80 Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Night
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower Chance|High: 80| SW 10-15,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 64| S 10-20, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Warm & Breezy, 60% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 79|
S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph, Strong Storms Arrive in the Evening/Night
In Depth:
Today will be mild and breezy. While most areas will be
dry, a shower or two is possible in our western counties.
A few showers and storms are possible Friday, especially in our western
and northern areas. The threat for strong to severe storms will increase
after sunset into early Saturday morning. We now have a Storm 5 Alert
for that time window.
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows most of
Tennessee and Kentucky has a risk for strong to severe storms.