Warm & breezy today, Storm 5 Alert tomorrow afternoon & evening(4.4.23)

Warm & Breezy Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds then Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray Shower

Possible|High: 83| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 69| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Stray AM Shower or Storm Possible,

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Aft/Eve. |High: 84|S 15-20, Gusts: 35

In Depth:

It'll be unseasonably warm today and tomorrow. It'll be breezy as well with gusts at 25 mph this afternoon and between 30-40 mph tomorrow. The warm air will help set the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

We have now issued a Storm 5 Alert for Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The main threat will from damaging winds, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Hail and locally heavy downpours are also possible. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.