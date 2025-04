Warm, Scattered Showers & Storms Today

Flood Watch Until Sunday Morning a Large Part of our Area

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms(Higher chances north,

lower to the south/southeast) High: 84 | S 10-15

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms may be

Strong to Severe |Low: 69| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms may be Strong

to Severe |High: 83| S 15-20, Gust: 30 mph