Warm & breezy with a few showers & storms today, then strong to severe storms possible tonight (3.24.23)

Few Showers & Storms Possible Today, Storm 5 Alert Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Breezy, 50% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 78|

S 10-20, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Storms Could be Strong to

Severe |Low: 61| S 15-25, Gusts: 40 mph

Tomorrow Showers Ending, 30% AM Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 74|

SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

Stay Weather Aware Tonight!

Today, it'll be warm & breezy with a few showers and

storms possible. The best chance for rain during the

day will be from Nashville to the west and north.

Many areas could go through the daytime hours

rain free, especially south and east.

After sunset, a line of rain and storms will move from

west to east across Tennessee and Kentucky. That is

when our threat for strong to severe storms will be the

greatest. Below are the latest graphic from the

Storm 5 Weather team on the threats.