Warm & breezy with a few showers & storms today, then strong to severe storms possible tonight (3.24.23)

Few storms possible today, Storm 5 Alert tonight: Lelan's early-morning forecast: Friday, March 24, 2023
Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 07:07:41-04

Few Showers & Storms Possible Today, Storm 5 Alert Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Warm & Breezy, 50% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 78|
S 10-20, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Storms Could be Strong to
Severe |Low: 61| S 15-25, Gusts: 40 mph
Tomorrow Showers Ending, 30% AM Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 74|
SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
Stay Weather Aware Tonight!

Today, it'll be warm & breezy with a few showers and
storms possible. The best chance for rain during the
day will be from Nashville to the west and north.
Many areas could go through the daytime hours
rain free, especially south and east.

After sunset, a line of rain and storms will move from
west to east across Tennessee and Kentucky. That is
when our threat for strong to severe storms will be the
greatest. Below are the latest graphic from the
Storm 5 Weather team on the threats.

