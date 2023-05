More Warm Weather, Spotty PM Storms in Southern Middle Tennessee

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, AM Storm Ch., 30% PM Storm Ch. South|High: 84| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear|Low: 58| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid|High: 86| E-5

In Depth:

Temperatures will warm to the mid to low 80s

this afternoon. Our normal high is 78 degrees.

This warm trend will continue into the weekend. Highs could

reach 85-90 degrees by the weekend.