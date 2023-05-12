Warm & humid with scattered showers & storms possible through the weekend(5.12.23)

Scattered Showers & Storms Possible Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms|High: 81|S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 67| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 87|

SW-5

In Depth:

A disturbance moving across the region brought rain and

a few thunderstorms this morning. While there is a chance of rain

all day, the rain is expected to be more widespread this morning and

more hit and miss later today.

With lower rain chances for early tonight, that's some potential

good news for your Friday night plans including the Middle Tennessee

Strawberry Festival in Portland where the Strawberry Jam Concert and

Fireworks are scheduled for tonight ahead of the Grand Parade tomorrow.

High pressure is expected to build in for the weekend, and that means

it'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a

heat index around 90 degrees. There will be plenty of dry times both

Saturday and Sunday, but with more moisture in the air, this will help

give us the chance for scattered showers & storms through the weekend.

Neither day will be a wash out, but when it rains there could be some

locally heavy downpours.