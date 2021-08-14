Watch
Warm & humid with scattered showers & storms this weekend

Scattered Afternoon Showers & Storms All Weekend

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 88 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. Early|Low: 71 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, 50% Showers & Storm Ch. |High: 87| NE-5

Details:
Finally some relief from the relentless heat & humidity! Unsettled weather means more clouds and rain around which will help stunt daytime heating. Scattered storms are most likely during the afternoon hours Saturday and Sunday. We're still keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Fred, it is expected to strengthen over the next couple days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and may bring rainfall to Tennessee by the early part of next week (stay tuned!).

