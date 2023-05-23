Warm, spotty showers & storms possible today(5.23.23)

Hit or Miss Showers & Storms the Next Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 83| SE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. Early|Low: 61|E to S-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm Possible|High: 84|

NW to NE-5

In Depth:

It'll be warm with seasonable temperatures over the next

few days. Many areas will stay rain free, but a few hit or

miss showers will be possible today.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s through

the Memorial Day weekend. Like today's forecast, the outlook for the weekend

is warm with a 20% shower and thunderstorm chance.