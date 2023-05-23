Watch Now
Warm, spotty showers & storms possible today(5.23.23)

Warm, spotty showers: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 06:37:08-04

Hit or Miss Showers & Storms the Next Few Days

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 83| SE 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. Early|Low: 61|E to S-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm Possible|High: 84|
NW to NE-5

In Depth:
It'll be warm with seasonable temperatures over the next
few days. Many areas will stay rain free, but a few hit or
miss showers will be possible today.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s through
the Memorial Day weekend. Like today's forecast, the outlook for the weekend
is warm with a 20% shower and thunderstorm chance.

