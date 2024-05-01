Watch Now
Warm start to May, rain & storm chances return Friday (5.1.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: May 1, 2024
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 07:06:27-04

Summer Feel for the First Day of May

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |Highs: 87| S-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 60 | SE-5
Tomorrow: Sunny then Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 88| S 5-10

In Depth:
After a cool start to the day, it'll warm to between 85°-90° this afternoon
for most locations west of the Cumberland Plateau; that's just shy of the
record high today for Nashville which is 87 degrees from 1942.

We'll flirt with a record high again Thursday. As rain and thunderstorm
chances return to the Mid-South, the afternoon temperatures will drop
a few degrees Friday and for the weekend but remain above the average
high of 77 degrees.

