Warm start to the week, cooler tomorrow (3.6.23)

Near Record Warmth Today
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 52| SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler |High: 66| N 5-10
In Depth:
Highs today will be much above the normal high of 59°. Most areas will be between 75-80 degrees. The current record high for Nashville today is 83°.
It's early March, and we all know this won't last- LOL! A cooling trend starts as early as tomorrow following a cold front that moves across the Mid-South tonight.