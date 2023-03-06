Watch Now
Warm start to the week, cooler tomorrow (3.6.23)

Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, March 6, 2023
Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 06:58:18-05

Near Record Warmth Today

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 80| S 10-15, Gusts: 25
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 52| SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler |High: 66| N 5-10

In Depth:
Highs today will be much above the normal high of 59°. Most areas will be between 75-80 degrees. The current record high for Nashville today is 83°.

It's early March, and we all know this won't last- LOL! A cooling trend starts as early as tomorrow following a cold front that moves across the Mid-South tonight.

