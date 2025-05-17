Warm temps and sunshine will help us dry out after last nights storms (5-17-25)

Quiet Today, Storms Return Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 85 | WSW 5-15

Tonight: Increasing Clouds and Rain / Storm Chances Tonight | Low: 64 | WNW 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Chance for Storms | High: 84 | N 0-5

In Depth:

Rain is done for your Saturday, but more chances are forecasted tonight and Sunday. While much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Sunday forecast models have been somewhat inconsistent with rain and storms on Sunday. Because of this we are holding off on a Storm 5 Alert at this time, but watching the forecast closely.