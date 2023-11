Warm & Sunny Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 75| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy| Low: 58| S-5

In-Depth:

Today will have you flashing back late August. Afternoon highs will top out in the low / mid 70s. Clouds increase overnight, with a few sprinkles moving in Friday. Accumulations look to be 0.10-0.25". It will not cure the drought but every drop counts.

WTVF

This weekend will be cool and dry.

WTVF

Our best chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday. With accumulations 1-2".