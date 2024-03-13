Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm with isolated showers today, rain & few storms Thursday night into Friday (3.13.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 08:04:07-04

Spotty Shower Chance Today, Increasing Rain & Storm Chance Tomorrow Night
into Friday Morning

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance, Mainly W/NW |High: 75|
S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 56| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 20% PM Shower Chance, Increasing Rain
& Storm Chances Thur. Night into Friday Morning |High: 80|S 10-15, Gust: 25

In Depth:
Temperatures will stay above our average highs over the next couple of days. There is just a slight shower chance today; then, our chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase tomorrow night into Friday morning.

The SEC Basketball Tournament starts tonight in downtown Nashville. The weather will be great for the first two games which starts with Vanderbilt and Arkansas at 6pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018