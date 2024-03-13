Warm with isolated showers today, rain & few storms Thursday night into Friday (3.13.24)

Spotty Shower Chance Today, Increasing Rain & Storm Chance Tomorrow Night

into Friday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance, Mainly W/NW |High: 75|

S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 56| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 20% PM Shower Chance, Increasing Rain

& Storm Chances Thur. Night into Friday Morning |High: 80|S 10-15, Gust: 25

In Depth:

Temperatures will stay above our average highs over the next couple of days. There is just a slight shower chance today; then, our chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase tomorrow night into Friday morning.

The SEC Basketball Tournament starts tonight in downtown Nashville. The weather will be great for the first two games which starts with Vanderbilt and Arkansas at 6pm.