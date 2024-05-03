Warm with scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend (5.3.24)

Off and On Chance for Rain & Thunderstorms Through the Weekend
Forecast:
Today: 70% Ch. for Scat. Showers & Storms, Mo. Cloudy AM then
Sun/Clouds Mix PM|High: 80| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Ch. for Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 62|
S-5
Tomorrow: 20% AM Rain Chance, 40% PM Rain/Storm Ch, Mostly
Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix |High: 80| SW 5-10
In Depth:
A parade of weather disturbances will move across our area
through the weekend and into early next week. While we're not
looking a non-stop rain, the chance for off and on rain and
thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend and int0
early next week.