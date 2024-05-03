Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm with scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend (5.3.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: May 3, 2024
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 07:52:55-04

Off and On Chance for Rain & Thunderstorms Through the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: 70% Ch. for Scat. Showers & Storms, Mo. Cloudy AM then
Sun/Clouds Mix PM|High: 80| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Ch. for Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 62|
S-5
Tomorrow: 20% AM Rain Chance, 40% PM Rain/Storm Ch, Mostly
Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix |High: 80| SW 5-10

In Depth:
A parade of weather disturbances will move across our area
through the weekend and into early next week. While we're not
looking a non-stop rain, the chance for off and on rain and
thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend and int0
early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018