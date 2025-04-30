Warm with spotty storms today, Storm 5 Alert for Thursday afternoon (4.30.25)

Near Record Warmth Today, Storm 5 Alert For Thursday Afternoon & Night

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 88| S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 66| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Area Showers & Storms Developing,

Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 85| S 10-15, Gust: 30 mph

In Depth:

We'll flirt with a record high today. The current record for Nashville

today is 89° that was last hit on this day in 1987. Our forecast for

today is 88°. Most areas will be dry, but a few showers & storms can't

be ruled out.

Tomorrow, our chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase, and

some of those storms could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the

primary threats.