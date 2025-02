Even Warmer Today

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer | High: 43 | SE-5

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 22 | Calm

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 50 | SSW-5

In Depth:

Today will be another day of melting of this past weeks snowfall as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This evening Nashville SC holds their season opener at Geodis Park. If you plan to head to the match make sure you dress warm!