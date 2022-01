Mostly Quiet Weather This Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 55|SW 15-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Cold |Low: 33| NW 5-10

Details:

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s. A dry cold front will bring clouds on Tuesday and a reinforcing blast of chilly air that will stick around for most of the week. Another weak cold front will come through Friday and may squeeze out some flurries, but no accumulations are expected.