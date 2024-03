Warming Up This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 65| S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Frost Late |Low: 36| S-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 69| SW 5-10

In Depth:

While the morning started chilly with patchy light frost, temperatures

will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. That

not far from the average high of 61 degrees for today.

Tonight, overnight lows will drop to the the 30s. Patchy light frost

will possible again Tuesday morning before highs push close to

70 degrees.