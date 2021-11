Highs Near 70 Several Days This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 62| W 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 41| SW to SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |66|SW 5-10

Details:

Warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the workweek. Most folks will be dry, but an isolated shower isn't out of the question north of I-40 tomorrow. Highs will push 70 degrees by Thursday.