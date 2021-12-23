Warming trend starts today (12-23-21)

Nashville Is Dreaming Of A White Christmas

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Milder Afternoon |High: 57| S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 44| S 10-20

Details:

Snow weather levels will need to shake a snow-globe to get a white Christmas this year. Temperatures are expected to rise to near record levels by Saturday. Wind will be on the increase over the next few days also with wind gusts around 20-30mph on Thursday and Friday. A few stray raindrops may dance in and out on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, but heavier more widespread rain should hold off until next week.