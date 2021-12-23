Watch
Warming trend starts today (12-23-21)

Lelan's morning forecast: December 23, 2021
Posted at 6:20 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 08:26:05-05

Nashville Is Dreaming Of A White Christmas

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Milder Afternoon |High: 57| S 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 44| S 10-20

Details:
Snow weather levels will need to shake a snow-globe to get a white Christmas this year. Temperatures are expected to rise to near record levels by Saturday. Wind will be on the increase over the next few days also with wind gusts around 20-30mph on Thursday and Friday. A few stray raindrops may dance in and out on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, but heavier more widespread rain should hold off until next week.

