Lots of Sunshine Today

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Skies, Few High Clouds Late |High: 59| E to W-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 35| SW-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Milder |High: 66| SW 5-10

Details

We'll see seasonal temperatures today. As we get ready for the start of meteorological spring on March 1,

warmer weather moves in this week. Highs push the mid 60s tomorrow and low 70s by Wednesday. We will

stay dry until a small rain chance late week.