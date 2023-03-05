Warming up today & tomorrow(3.5.23)

Above Normal Temperatures!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Few Passing PM Clouds |High: 70| E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 49| SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, At Times Pt. Cloudy |High: 79| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

Our weekend will wrap up with beautiful weather.

Highs today will push 70 degrees which is well above the

normal high today of 59 degrees. This means great

weather for anyone travel around the region today.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It

will be breezy with gusts at 20-25 mph.