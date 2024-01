Waves of rain over the next several days, Flood Watch: Southern Middle TN(1.24.24(

Posted at 5:33 AM, Jan 24, 2024

Area Showers Today, Stray Storm Possible

Flood Watch for Southern Middle TN: Noon Today-Thursday Afternoon Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Chance High: 61| S 10-15,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Chance |Low: 59| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Area Showers, Isolated Storm Chance |High: 63| S 5-10

