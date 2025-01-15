Weather Whiplash: Brief Warmth Followed by The Coldest Air Thus Far (01.15.25)

More Cold Air; Our Next Rain Chances Arrives Friday Evening

Forecast;

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 39| NE-5 then Lt & Var

Thursday: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 48| W 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:

As cool, dry air settles over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the region is bracing for a crisp reality check with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow promises a bit more seasonal comfort, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s.

By Friday and Saturday, we’ll see temperatures pushing into the 50s, a welcome warm-up—but with a catch. As the mercury rises, so too will the rain chances, making for a soggy Friday night and possibly lingering into parts of Saturday.

And while it may feel like spring is knocking on the door, winter is determined to make an entrance. By Saturday night into Sunday, cold air will attempt to catch up with the moisture, bringing a few snowflakes.

But don't be fooled by the temporary warm spell—next week, the coldest temperatures of the season are poised to make their debut. In fact, some days may not even see the mercury rise above freezing, making for a chilling start to the new week.