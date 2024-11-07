Weekend Splash Alert (11.07.24)

Isolated Showers Today, Dry Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Isolated Showers |High: 73| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 57| E-5

In Depth:

Yesterday's cold front will fizzle, keeping rain chances low and allowing some sun to shine through. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 70s.

Friday is anticipated to be lovely with temperatures continuing to trend above average.

Rain chances will return Saturday and Sunday. And this time, rainfall amounts look to be fruitful for most. This will not fix the drought, but it will sure help.