Well below average temps and spotty shower chances for your Sunday (5-4-25)

Cool Temps & Spotty Showers

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Spotty Showers | High: 60 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Slight Chance for Spotty Showers, Patchy Fog | Low: 49 | W 0-5

Monday: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Spotty Showers | High: 64 | W 2-7

In Depth:

This unsettled pattern is in no rush to push out of the Mid-South. Temperatures will be well below average today - in the upper 50s to around 60 - as cloud cover hangs on across the area. Spotty showers are also expected throughout the day so keep your umbrella handy if you have to head out.

