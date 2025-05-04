Well below average temps and spotty shower chances for your Sunday (5-4-25)

Cool Temps & Spotty Showers
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy w/ Spotty Showers | High: 60 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Slight Chance for Spotty Showers, Patchy Fog | Low: 49 | W 0-5
Monday: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Spotty Showers | High: 64 | W 2-7
In Depth:
This unsettled pattern is in no rush to push out of the Mid-South. Temperatures will be well below average today - in the upper 50s to around 60 - as cloud cover hangs on across the area. Spotty showers are also expected throughout the day so keep your umbrella handy if you have to head out.