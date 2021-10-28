Wet weather pattern to end the week (10-28-21)

Scattered Showers Today, Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

Forecast:

Today: Cool, Area Showers, Isolated Storm |High: 65| S 10-20,

Gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storm |Low: 49| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Cool with Area Showers | High: 57 | W-5

Details:

An area of low pressure will keep us cloudy, cool and wet through the start of the weekend. An isolated storm isn't out of the question this afternoon and early tonight. This system begins to pull away on Saturday leaving us dry and cool for Halloween.