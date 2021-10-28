Watch
Weather

Actions

Wet weather pattern to end the week (10-28-21)

items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 07:06:20-04

Scattered Showers Today, Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

Forecast:

Today: Cool, Area Showers, Isolated Storm |High: 65| S 10-20,
Gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Area Showers, Isolated Storm |Low: 49| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Cool with Area Showers | High: 57 | W-5

Details:
An area of low pressure will keep us cloudy, cool and wet through the start of the weekend. An isolated storm isn't out of the question this afternoon and early tonight. This system begins to pull away on Saturday leaving us dry and cool for Halloween.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018