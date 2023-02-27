Wind Advisory 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. (02.27.23)

Wind Advisory Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Forecast:

Today: Windy, 40% Scattered Showers AM |High: 79|SW 15-25 G 40

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 48|Light Winds

In-Depth:

Today, a wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 40 to 45 mph at times.

A weak front will bring showers to the area in the morning; however, we will be drier for the late afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday will flirt with record warmth in the mid-70s. (Record is 78 set in 1981).

Tuesday looks dry, but we are watching for more unsettled weather to end the workweek. Some locations could pick up on 1-3" of rainfall.