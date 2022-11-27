Wind Advisory until mid afternoon (11.27.22)

Windy With Patchy Light Showers & Drizzle

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Patch Light Showers/Drizzle |High: 59| SW 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Lt. Showers/Drizzle Early|Low: 42|

W 10-15 then W-5 Late

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 59|SE 5-10

In Depth:

Wind will be the big story today with a wind advisory

for most of the region into the afternoon. Gusts

could top 30 mph. There will still be patchy light

showers and drizzle today. Keep that in mind for

friends and family traveling back home to wrap up the

Thanksgiving weekend or headed to the Titans game.

The workweek starts dry, but a strong cold front will bring the

chance for rain and storms Tuesday afternoon & night into the

early morning hours of Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center

has put part of our region under a risk for strong to severe storms with

a higher risk to our west.

The Storm 5 Weather team will continue to watch to see if a

need a Storm 5 Alert for that system. Behind it, chilly air

returns to the Mid-South.