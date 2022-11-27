Wind Advisory until mid afternoon (11.27.22)

Windy With Patchy Light Showers & Drizzle
Forecast:
Today: Windy, Patch Light Showers/Drizzle |High: 59| SW 15-20,
Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Lt. Showers/Drizzle Early|Low: 42|
W 10-15 then W-5 Late
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 59|SE 5-10
In Depth:
Wind will be the big story today with a wind advisory
for most of the region into the afternoon. Gusts
could top 30 mph. There will still be patchy light
showers and drizzle today. Keep that in mind for
friends and family traveling back home to wrap up the
Thanksgiving weekend or headed to the Titans game.
The workweek starts dry, but a strong cold front will bring the
chance for rain and storms Tuesday afternoon & night into the
early morning hours of Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center
has put part of our region under a risk for strong to severe storms with
a higher risk to our west.
The Storm 5 Weather team will continue to watch to see if a
need a Storm 5 Alert for that system. Behind it, chilly air
returns to the Mid-South.