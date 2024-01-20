Watch Now
Wind chill advisory until 9a Sunday, watch for black ice (1.20.24)

Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 08:40:59-05

Some Sunshine but Still Very Cold, Warmer with Rain Chances Next Week

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy |High: 19| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Very Cold| Low: 4 | N-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 32| E-5

In Depth:
The dangerously cold air remains with us for the start of the
weekend. A wind chill advisory remains in effect. For the mid-state,
it will runs until 9am Sunday.

We'll see some sun today, but highs will only make it to around 20 degrees.

Then, overnight temperatures tonight could be a few degrees colder
than this morning. A warm trend moves in for next week.

