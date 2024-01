Wind chill advisory until 9am today, milder but wet this upcoming week (1.21.24)

Posted at 6:28 AM, Jan 21, 2024

Not as Cold This Afternoon, Milder but Wet for the Work Week Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 31 | E 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 19| SE-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy |High: 45| S 5-10, Gusts: 25

