Winds are on the rise (01.25.23)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 06:32:33-05

Windy Wednesday 

Forecast:

Today: Windy, Scat. Showers |High: 51 AM then Falling|SE 20-30, Gusts: 40-55 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy| Low 34|Light

In Depth:
The heavy and steady rain is moving out. However, isolated showers, clouds, and wind will stick around. Wind gusts by midnight will be around 20-30mph, and by daybreak Wednesday they'll be up to 45mph (some spots in the plateau could see gusts as high as 55mph).

Thursday will be the coldest day with wind chills in the 20s for most of the day and on-and-off flurries expected through the morning/afternoon. A dusting is possible in the plateau.

