Winter Storm Warning Today until Early Saturday Morning

3 to 7 Inches of Snow Possible, Some Higher Amounts Possible

Forecast:

Today: Snow Arrives, 3-7 Inches Possible |High: 32| E-5

Tonight: Snow Showers Ending, Flurries Through the Night|

Low; 25| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Flurries, Light Snow Showers |High: 33|

W 5-10